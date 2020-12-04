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TRUTHER OR: I AM NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORIST [2019] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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25 views • December 04, 2020
Perhaps no single event has set off more Truther research than the tragic attacks of September 11, 2001. Truther or: I Am Not a Conspiracy Theorist explores this movement by profiling some of the central figures who have successfully spread their Truther research throughout the world.
The film opens at Ground Zero, where Truthers continue to share their research with the masses to this day. "9/11 is an Inside Job," says one Truther who stands near the site. The camera witnesses several volatile confrontations Truthers and the deeply offended Sheeple passersbys.
The consensus behind The Truth Movement and The Great Awakening is that the government is nothing more than a MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATION. Truthers question every detail - from the terrorist's hijacking of airplanes to the aftermath of their impact onto the towers. Many Truthers know that the destruction was part of an "inside job" and involved the detonation of controlled explosions. Most people are clueless that Building 7, which stood nearby the two World Trade Center towers, was also taken down by pre-planted demolitions. That tower was absolutely not hit by a plane, and the installation of explosives for a building of that size would have taken months.
The film also features conversations with members of Architects & Engineers of 9/11 Truth, a non-profit Truth organization consisting of thousands of experts that are dedicated to challenging the government disinformation (aka official narrative) of the attacks. The mainstream media is often the focus of their crusade, since there is NO LONGER ANY TRUTH ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA. Truthers boldly claim that Governments are the ones that create Conspiracy Theories, and then push them as their "Official Story" through the use of the FAKE Mainstream Media News.
As evidenced throughout the film, these Truthers show their observations are founded in provable science as they prove jet fuel can not melt steel and that the buildings did FALL AT CLOSE TO FREEFALL SPEED.
The film is likely to anger many viewers who are still UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth about 9/11. Beyond the occasional detractor on the street, there are no dissenting viewpoints offered in the film. Instead, it takes a deep dive into the world of the Truthers and their tireless efforts in trying to Awaken more of the UNCONSCIOUS MASSES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The film opens at Ground Zero, where Truthers continue to share their research with the masses to this day. "9/11 is an Inside Job," says one Truther who stands near the site. The camera witnesses several volatile confrontations Truthers and the deeply offended Sheeple passersbys.
The consensus behind The Truth Movement and The Great Awakening is that the government is nothing more than a MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATION. Truthers question every detail - from the terrorist's hijacking of airplanes to the aftermath of their impact onto the towers. Many Truthers know that the destruction was part of an "inside job" and involved the detonation of controlled explosions. Most people are clueless that Building 7, which stood nearby the two World Trade Center towers, was also taken down by pre-planted demolitions. That tower was absolutely not hit by a plane, and the installation of explosives for a building of that size would have taken months.
The film also features conversations with members of Architects & Engineers of 9/11 Truth, a non-profit Truth organization consisting of thousands of experts that are dedicated to challenging the government disinformation (aka official narrative) of the attacks. The mainstream media is often the focus of their crusade, since there is NO LONGER ANY TRUTH ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA. Truthers boldly claim that Governments are the ones that create Conspiracy Theories, and then push them as their "Official Story" through the use of the FAKE Mainstream Media News.
As evidenced throughout the film, these Truthers show their observations are founded in provable science as they prove jet fuel can not melt steel and that the buildings did FALL AT CLOSE TO FREEFALL SPEED.
The film is likely to anger many viewers who are still UNCONSCIOUS to the Truth about 9/11. Beyond the occasional detractor on the street, there are no dissenting viewpoints offered in the film. Instead, it takes a deep dive into the world of the Truthers and their tireless efforts in trying to Awaken more of the UNCONSCIOUS MASSES.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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