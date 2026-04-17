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Robert Cibis: Ruling Class War, Covid War, World War, & Alternative Media War
Geopolitics & Empire
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Filmmaker Robert Cibis of OVALmedia discusses his evolution from an established documentarian to a dissident media figure during the global health crisis. He details how his investigative work into the WHO and private healthcare systems led him to challenge the official narrative on COVID-19, eventually resulting in significant censorship and a shift toward activist filmmaking. Cibis argues that recent global events represent a coup d'etat by financial elites aimed at centralizing power through debt and digital control. He explores the concept of technocracy, suggesting that while technology can be used for surveillance, it also remains a vital tool for emancipatory communication among independent thinkers. He reveals his struggles with subversion in alternative media and highlights the growing divide between government-led propaganda and a rising movement of skeptics seeking to build independent systems outside of state and corporate monopolies.


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About Robert Cibis

Robert Cibis is chief executive of the OVALmedia group based in Paris, Rome, Berlin and Cologne. A jack of all trades, Robert Cibis aspires to provide new perspective to the thorny social issues of our times, and thus enriches the understanding of the audience and sparks viewers to act. His skills in a variety of media (film, TV, web, virtual reality, exhibitions, books, etc.) allow him to pursue these aims sustainably.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
censorshipempirechinanwoww3conspiracyglobalismwhoeutechnocracygermanydocumentarydissidentalt mediaresettotalitariancovidfilmmakingmultipolarityfinanicial elite
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