Ep 91: Testosterone Explained With Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood

Remember getting on a Teeter-Totter as a child? Of course, you had to pick the right friend to play with. Why? Because if your friend was heavier than you, you weren’t going to see the ground for a while. The Teeter-Totter was about the only thing on the playground that required thought beforehand. (Except possibly wearing shorts down a metal slide in August!) Since the Teeter-Totter needed two people, it required balance to be fun.



Your body requires balance also. We need balanced nutrition, balanced sleep, and we need our hormones to be in balance too. Here’s a brief recap of the important hormones covered:



Insulin - the blood sugar hormone

Cortisol - stress management

Leptin - satiety hormone (tells your body you are full after a meal.)

Thyroid - the metabolism hormone

DHEA - the sex hormone producer

Estrogen - the female sex hormone

Progesterone - the “MOTHER” hormone

Testosterone - the male sex hormone



---In this episode you will discover---



The #1 reason people go to the doctor

What does “Satiety” mean again?

“Sitting is the new smoking?”

Hormones: Understand and balance your hormones naturally

40 day reset plan



One of the hallmarks of getting older is a decline in hormone levels. Production of estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid, DHEA, melatonin, human growth hormone, Cortisol and other hormones tapers off after we reach our 20′s and 30′s. Many experts agree that age-related hormonal deficiencies contribute to the signs and symptoms of aging. That’s why bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is a cornerstone practice at the Functional Medical Institute. Remember, bioidentical hormones are identical to those produced in the human body and this therapy is important for both men and women.



Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood is an authority on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and an authorized representative of bioTE Medical. Dr. Mark and his wife, Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, DO, have a successful medical practice: Functional Medical Institute. In addition, they host a television and radio program, and offer valuable resources such as nutrition plans and fitness instructional videos. These tools, along with their bestselling Amazon book, The Quest for Wellness, help people form better habits, and provide relief from stress so they can LIVE WELL.



Go to www.fmidr.com or www.sherwood.tv for more information and resources.