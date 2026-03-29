BQQM Patriots 💥💥💥





Netanyahu Funded Hamas $35M a Month via Qatar, using U.S. Tax Dollars, and tells Investigators”:





“This is confidential and can’t be leaked, okay? We have neighbors here, sworn enemies. I’m constantly passing them messages. I confuse them, mislead them, lie to them, and then HIT them over their heads.”





• Netanyahu worked to keep GAZA under the control of HAMAS. And keep the West Bank under the control of the Fatah with the goal of preventing them from ever being united.





• Netanyahu arranged for Hamas to recovers $35 Million Dollars every month from Qatar —— suitcases of $35M in American currency, every month!!!





The result? $1+ BILLION went into the hands of Hamas!!!