💥Moment US missile struck a school in Minab, murdering more than 160 children
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 3 days ago

💥🇮🇷 The moment a US missile struck a school in Minab, murdering more than 160 children.

Trump: “Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by Iran.”

This is how Trump yesterday commented on the strike on the school in Minab.

Pictured is the Tomahawk missile that hit the school.

And everyone is silent.

PS... Scott Ritter explained the girl's school destroyed by  US Tomahawk missiles very well on Judging Freedom, Judge Napolitano's channel, at YT earlier today. Go there for that video if you want to. ...don't have the link though.  Cynthia  ; ) 

Adding:

Scotland's 'The National' gave its entire front page to the children of Minab.

"THIS IS THE HUMAN COST"

Big cover photo of the Aerial photo of row after row of freshly dug graves. The burial site of the schoolgirls of Shajareh Tayebeh Elementary School.

The subheadline: the UK is preparing to join the war... as the U.S. admits it was "likely responsible" for killing 165 schoolgirls. (teachers & parents, also killed)

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

The DEI Deception: Meritocracy under siege

Kevin Hughes
Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Announces Unilateral Cuts to Oil Production

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

U.S. preparing most intense strikes yet in campaign targeting Iran, Hegseth says

Laura Harris
Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Idaho moves to upend national same-sex marriage precedent

Willow Tohi
Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy advisory board

Laura Harris
New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

New York bill proposes age checks for internet-enabled devices

Laura Harris
