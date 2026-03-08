💥Moment US missile struck a school in Minab, murdering more than 160 children

💥🇮🇷 The moment a US missile struck a school in Minab, murdering more than 160 children.

Trump: “Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by Iran.”

This is how Trump yesterday commented on the strike on the school in Minab.

Pictured is the Tomahawk missile that hit the school.

And everyone is silent.

PS... Scott Ritter explained the girl's school destroyed by US Tomahawk missiles very well on Judging Freedom, Judge Napolitano's channel, at YT earlier today. Go there for that video if you want to. ...don't have the link though. Cynthia ; )

Adding:

Scotland's 'The National' gave its entire front page to the children of Minab.

"THIS IS THE HUMAN COST"

Big cover photo of the Aerial photo of row after row of freshly dug graves. The burial site of the schoolgirls of Shajareh Tayebeh Elementary School.

The subheadline: the UK is preparing to join the war... as the U.S. admits it was "likely responsible" for killing 165 schoolgirls. (teachers & parents, also killed)