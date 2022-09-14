Mike Adams - Vaccine Biostructures, Global Food Shortages & Civil Unrest

Maria Zeee





September 13, 2022





Mike Adams (The Health Ranger) joins us to discuss a range of crucial topics including findings on the vaccine biostructures that have been discovered inside people who have had the COVID-19 injections, incoming global food shortages, geoengineering, climate change, civil unrest and becoming independent outside of the Matrix.





You can follow Mike's work via the following links:





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

https://www.naturalnews.com/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:





https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jys09-mike-adams-vaccine-biostructures-global-food-shortages-and-civil-unrest.html











