Tom Renz | Hospital Murder or Conspiracy Theory?

Do we have proof of willful action regarding the #COVID hospital protocols that were murdering people in our hospitals? Listen to this converstation between two hospital employees discussing what they were being told to do and how they knew it was murdering patients and tell me if this is all just #ConspiracyTheory. #Whistleblower #MurderProtocols #COVIDMurders #HospitalIncentives #Fauci #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.