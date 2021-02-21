Deliverance Prayers - Free Us O Lord

PRAYER FOR DELIVERANCEMy Lord, You are all powerful, You are God, You are Father. We beg You through the intercession and help of the archangels Michael, Raphael, and Gabriel, for the deliverance of our brothers and sisters who are enslaved by the evilone. All saints of heaven, come to our aid.From anxiety, sadness, and obsessions, We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From hatred, fornication, envy, We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From thoughts of jealousy, rage, and death. We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From every thought of suicide andabortion. We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From every form of sinful sexuality. We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From every division in our family, and every harmful friendship. We beg You: Free us, O Lord. From every sort of spell, malefice,witchcraft, and every form of the occult. We beg You: Free us, O Lord.Lord, You Who said, "I leave you peace, my peace I give you," grant that, through the intercession of the Virgin Mary,we may be liberated from every evil spell and enjoy Your peace always. In the Name of Christ, our Lord. Amen."--------------Short Form Deliverance.In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, by the power of his cross, his blood and his resurrection, I bind you Satan, the spirits, powers and forces of darkness, the nether world, and the evil forces of nature. I take authority over all curses, hexes, demonic activity, and spells directed against me, my relationships, ministry, air space, finances, and the work of my hands; and I break them by the power and authority of the risen Lord Jesus Christ. I bind all demonic interaction, interplay, and communications between spirits sent against me, and send them directly to Jesus Christ for him to deal with as he wills. I ask forgiveness for, and denounce all negative inner vows that I have made with the enemy, and ask that Jesus Christ release me from these vows and from any bondage they may have held in me. I claim the shed blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, over every aspect of my life for my protection. I pray all these things in the precious name of my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.----------------ANIMA CHRISTISoul of Christ, sanctify me; Body of Christ, save me; Blood of Christ, inebriate me; Water from the side ofChrist, wash me; Passion of Christ, strengthen me;O good Jesus, hear me; within Your wounds, hide me; let me never be separated from You; from the evil one,protect me; at the hour of my death, call me; and bid me come to You; that with Your saints, I may praise Youforever and ever. Amen.-------------Deliverance Prayers .pdf [Print]