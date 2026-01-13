© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover how Colorado’s outdoor-living boom is impacting demand, pricing, and timelines for custom awnings. Learn why lead times have stretched to roughly 8–12 weeks and how steel tariffs are affecting project budgets. See how smart timing, especially off-season orders, can secure better pricing and faster scheduling. Explore the comfort and energy-saving benefits of modern retractable awnings with motorized controls and wind sensors. Ready to plan your project? Visit our website or contact us at 303-838-7291 to get started. https://www.myawnings.com/the-colorado-outdoor-living-boom-what-it-means-for-lead-times-pricing/
#bestawningcompany #awningdenver #awninginstallation #customawnings #coloradohomeowners