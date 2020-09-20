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Quebec City sets up secret facility for "uncooperative" citizens (MIRRORED)
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581 views • September 20, 2020
Quebec City sets up secret facility for "uncooperative" citizens (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/dMw41pYKZSw
*****News Topic 19*****
Quebec City Says it Will Isolate “Uncooperative” Citizens in Secret Corona Facility
Health officials also visiting homes to take away people who violate quarantine.
https://summit.news/2020/09/09/quebec-city-says-it-will-isolate-uncooperative-citizens-in-secret-corona-facility/
#Canada #Quebec #NewZealand #TheDuran #AlexChristoforou
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End Screen Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/dMw41pYKZSw
*****News Topic 19*****
Quebec City Says it Will Isolate “Uncooperative” Citizens in Secret Corona Facility
Health officials also visiting homes to take away people who violate quarantine.
https://summit.news/2020/09/09/quebec-city-says-it-will-isolate-uncooperative-citizens-in-secret-corona-facility/
#Canada #Quebec #NewZealand #TheDuran #AlexChristoforou
*****DAILY NEWS*****
http://theduran.com
*****OFFICIAL MERCH*****
http://drnshop.com
*****PLEASE DONATE*****
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
*****ALT TECH IS THE FUTURE*****
RED PILL VIDEOS: http://redpillvideos.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TheDuran
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran
***** AUDIO PODCASTS*****
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-duran-podcast/id1442883993
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
----------
End Screen Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
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