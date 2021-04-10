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Words From The Lord & Confirmations in The News: "A New Experiment Has Broken The Known Rules Of Physics" - "Upcoming Food Shortage – Jezreel" - "TAKE IMMEDIATE COVER NOW OUR NATION IS UNDER ATTACK!"
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197 views • April 10, 2021
A new experiment has broken the known rules of physics, hinting at a mysterious, unknown force that has shaped our universe
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/a-new-experiment-has-broken-the-known-rules-of-physics-hinting-at-a-mysterious-unknown-force-that-has-shaped-our-universe/ar-BB1ftDdh?ocid=msedgdhp
I drive out Tobiah from My House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG7CKMMjCG4
ISRAEL, God Will Contend For You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwE4xDZWxPQ
Prince Phillip 99 - 9 11s 'a dead!y V!rus' 23-46-6911 Be Prepared!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8bFSauIFFo
Prince Philip dies at 99 l GMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tzg_uGqneE
prince phillip freemasonic
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=prince+phillip+freemasonic+ceremony
Prince Philip on what should be done about "overpopulation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rWU_VDa1Js
Coming Destruction And The Demons Loosed on the Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3YqODH7TU8
Dreams of departure and urgency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOtDOVgXJF8
**WHAT THE MOST HIGH TOLD ME ABOUT THE BRITISH MONARCH QUEEN OF EN-GLAND HUSBAND PRINCE PHILLIP!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5SPY3s8K0c
My Cup of Suffering – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/my-cup-of-suffering-krystal-beall/
I SPEAK TO MY CHILDREN – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/i-speak-to-my-children-roxanne/
TAKE IMMEDIATE COVER NOW OUR NATION IS UNDER ATTACK! – Marty Breeden
https://444prophecynews.com/take-immediate-cover-now-our-nation-is-under-attack-marty-breeden/
Warning On The Vaccine: In Matters Of Principle God Is Inflexible! – Pollox
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-on-the-vaccine-in-matters-of-principle-god-is-inflexible-pollox/
Revival-The Miracles-A glimpse – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/revival-the-miracles-a-glimpse-mckana/
Upcoming Food Shortage – Jezreel
https://444prophecynews.com/upcoming-food-shortage-jezreel/
The Cracked and Empty Eggs – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-cracked-and-empty-eggs-anno-domini-144k/
You will stay safe in My Arms – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/you-will-stay-safe-in-my-arms-lynne-johnson/
Animals Warn of the Shaking – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/animals-warn-of-the-shaking-anno-domini-144k/
The Rain of Plague-Ridden Rodents – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-rain-of-plague-ridden-rodents-anno-domini-144k/
WEEP AND WAIL, FOR THE DAY OF RECKONING IS HERE – My Hiding Place
https://444prophecynews.com/weep-and-wail-for-the-day-of-reckoning-is-here-my-hiding-place/
____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/a-new-experiment-has-broken-the-known-rules-of-physics-hinting-at-a-mysterious-unknown-force-that-has-shaped-our-universe/ar-BB1ftDdh?ocid=msedgdhp
I drive out Tobiah from My House
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG7CKMMjCG4
ISRAEL, God Will Contend For You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwE4xDZWxPQ
Prince Phillip 99 - 9 11s 'a dead!y V!rus' 23-46-6911 Be Prepared!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8bFSauIFFo
Prince Philip dies at 99 l GMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tzg_uGqneE
prince phillip freemasonic
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=prince+phillip+freemasonic+ceremony
Prince Philip on what should be done about "overpopulation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rWU_VDa1Js
Coming Destruction And The Demons Loosed on the Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3YqODH7TU8
Dreams of departure and urgency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOtDOVgXJF8
**WHAT THE MOST HIGH TOLD ME ABOUT THE BRITISH MONARCH QUEEN OF EN-GLAND HUSBAND PRINCE PHILLIP!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5SPY3s8K0c
My Cup of Suffering – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/my-cup-of-suffering-krystal-beall/
I SPEAK TO MY CHILDREN – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/i-speak-to-my-children-roxanne/
TAKE IMMEDIATE COVER NOW OUR NATION IS UNDER ATTACK! – Marty Breeden
https://444prophecynews.com/take-immediate-cover-now-our-nation-is-under-attack-marty-breeden/
Warning On The Vaccine: In Matters Of Principle God Is Inflexible! – Pollox
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-on-the-vaccine-in-matters-of-principle-god-is-inflexible-pollox/
Revival-The Miracles-A glimpse – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/revival-the-miracles-a-glimpse-mckana/
Upcoming Food Shortage – Jezreel
https://444prophecynews.com/upcoming-food-shortage-jezreel/
The Cracked and Empty Eggs – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-cracked-and-empty-eggs-anno-domini-144k/
You will stay safe in My Arms – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/you-will-stay-safe-in-my-arms-lynne-johnson/
Animals Warn of the Shaking – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/animals-warn-of-the-shaking-anno-domini-144k/
The Rain of Plague-Ridden Rodents – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-rain-of-plague-ridden-rodents-anno-domini-144k/
WEEP AND WAIL, FOR THE DAY OF RECKONING IS HERE – My Hiding Place
https://444prophecynews.com/weep-and-wail-for-the-day-of-reckoning-is-here-my-hiding-place/
____________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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