Scott Bennett, Former US Officer, Studio Interview, Exposing the Reality in Donbass
RT has welcomed Scott Bennett, a former US Army officer, who has visited the Donetsk People’s Republic to the studio. He says that what he saw didn't align at all with what the Western media has been reporting. With such soldiers and volunteers, Russia will never lose – former US Army officer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.