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The Patriot Party Podcast:Episode 52: Georgia on My Mind with Dr. Kandiss Taylor
The Patriot Party Podcast
The Patriot Party Podcast
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11 views • September 03, 2021
Welcome back to the Patriot Party Podcast!  We were honored to welcome Dr. Kandiss Taylor to discuss her fight to become the future governor of Georgia, and her goals once she is elected.  This one is near and dear to our hearts, since we live here in the peach state!

We apologize in advance for the audio issues; Dr. Taylor sounds great though, and that's what counts!  This one is about her message, and since it exemplifies ours, we're good with that.  Enjoy!

Like what you hear?  Like, share and subscribe, and rate us!  Don't appreciate us?  Keep listening, we may grow on you.

Fair warning:  we are labeled explicit for good reason.  We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.

All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.

You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan

Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat

Listen to the audio podcast on our host platform Podbean: 

https://www.podbean.com/pu/pbblog-87q2h-9f5278 

Subscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185

You can watch us on Brighteon! https://www.brighteon.com/patriotpartypod

We are now on Alt Media United!  Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/

Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ

You can reach Dr. Taylor:

Twitter @KandissTaylor

http://kandisstaylor.com

[email protected]
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freedompoliticsgovernorfraudelectionsgeorgiamandatesauditpatriot party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy