Wonderful Grandma Duped into killing herself with VAXX poison injections

Linda Sarubin
“I'm not one to post personal things
on Facebook very often. But I'm
sure man of you have met my friend Linda Sarubin at our Needlework Emporium. She passed away very unexpectedly a few days ago and I'm pretty devastated. I will miss her beautiful smile, our 3 hour conversations over coffee at Copper
Crust, her knowledge and passion
for antiques, and the clacking sound
of her stack of Bakelite bracelets as
we gave goodbye hugs. She had
the kindest heart imaginable and I
will miss her deeply.”
