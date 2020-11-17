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Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits it was Wrong to Censor NY Post's Story about Hunter Biden
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92 views • November 17, 2020
Dorsey addresses censorship concerns during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Now that the election is over, it is easier to admit he was wrong. In the meantime, so many people are flocking to Parler that the app is crashing.
Now that the election is over, it is easier to admit he was wrong. In the meantime, so many people are flocking to Parler that the app is crashing.
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