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UK Police brutal force in peaceful protest. AGAIN! PSYCHOPATHS COWARDS
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80 views • September 27, 2020
Of course, this has everything to do with containing Covid19? First They-Deep State tries to kill us with a failed virus, second they tries to kill us with masks, third they tries to kill us with hunger when it doesn't work this demons showing themselves publicly. These are not police officers much less police officers to protect citizens. Death penalty for these traitors of humanity. We will never give up neither have afraid of cowards rape childrens and beat in sick and old people. If justice alreadu dont exist It will not be time to end peaceful protests and hang these psychopaths dress with police uniforms?
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