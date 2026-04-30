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Kallas stated that the EU does not intend to restore relations with Russia even after the end of the war in Ukraine.
... adding, about a clip just prior to this:
Kallas is upset that American weapons are arriving in the EU with delays, while Russia is profiting from rising oil prices.
Adding:
The belonging of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions to Russia is obvious and not subject to dispute - Peskov
Adding:
The export of Russian oil from the ports of Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk, which were previously subjected to UAV attacks, recovered during the week of April 20 to 26, according to a review by the Price Index Center.
Shipments from Novorossiysk increased from 0 to 34,000 tons per day. The volume of deliveries from Ust-Luga increased by 77% to 76,000 tons per day, exceeding the February figure.
The total volume of maritime exports of Russian oil during the reporting week increased by 14.5% to 406,000 tons per day. The total number of tanker shipments was 29 units.