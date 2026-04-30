Kallas stated that the EU does not intend to restore relations with Russia even after the end of the war in Ukraine.

... adding, about a clip just prior to this:

Kallas is upset that American weapons are arriving in the EU with delays, while Russia is profiting from rising oil prices.

Adding:

The belonging of the Donbass and Novorossiya regions to Russia is obvious and not subject to dispute - Peskov

Adding:

The export of Russian oil from the ports of Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk, which were previously subjected to UAV attacks, recovered during the week of April 20 to 26, according to a review by the Price Index Center.

Shipments from Novorossiysk increased from 0 to 34,000 tons per day. The volume of deliveries from Ust-Luga increased by 77% to 76,000 tons per day, exceeding the February figure.

The total volume of maritime exports of Russian oil during the reporting week increased by 14.5% to 406,000 tons per day. The total number of tanker shipments was 29 units.



