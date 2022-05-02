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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: The Chinese Communist Party has successfully led the Chinese people into an animal-slave society! There is a complete moral bankruptcy. People are harming each other, and all they care about is to survive like animals. Chinese society has reached the most dangerous moment