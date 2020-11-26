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[VOSTFR] The "Great reset" (la Grande réinitialisation), n'est pas une théorie du complot ! par Amazing Polly
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74 views • November 26, 2020
« Dans la première moitié, je prouve que "Build Back Better" & The Great Reset est un plan fasciste pour le contrôle total du monde. Je vous montre exactement d'où il vient. Ensuite, j'explique pourquoi les gens qui le connaissent se battent contre lui. Enfin, je termine avec un peu d'espoir ! Nous allons battre ces gens, mais d'abord nous devons nous débarrasser des mensonges des médias ». Amazing Polly, 23 nov. 2020
Vidéo originale sur sa chaîne Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Jrc2ojV4atS/
Chaînes du traducteur Miniver 1984 (merci à lui !) :
https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
Accès aux liens des références utilisées par Amazing Polly :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Jrc2ojV4atS/
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4/GRst:6
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Vidéo originale sur sa chaîne Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Jrc2ojV4atS/
Chaînes du traducteur Miniver 1984 (merci à lui !) :
https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4
Accès aux liens des références utilisées par Amazing Polly :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Jrc2ojV4atS/
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4/GRst:6
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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