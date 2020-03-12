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How to Heal Meniscus Tear with Ozone, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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32 views • March 12, 2020
Ozone heals Meniscus Tear, MRI Confirms Results, GAME OVER!
In this video Dr. Rucker sits down with Tara to talk about her meniscus tear being 100% healed by utilizing Ozone. The MRI Results on 5/25/16 show a meniscus tear. Tara was adamant about avoiding surgery, and was told surgery was her only option. Tara comes to see Dr. Rucker twice for ozone injections and her knee feels great with no pain. MRI results on 8/1/18 confirm the meniscus tear is healed.
Couple of things that should be pointed out:
1. Ozone continues to heal our patients and athletes dealing with a sports related injury.
2. Ozone is NOT our most powerful solution for our patients and athletes dealing with a sports related injury since we can use our Stem Cell Light Package or Premium Stem Cell Package.
There are times we will lean on our Stem Cell Package (i.e. Extent of injury, distance of travel, etc.). But there is no need to charge a patient THOUSANDS of dollars when they can get results by paying HUNDREDS of dollars. We have a WORLD CLASS DOCTOR and Dr. Rucker dictates the protocol that will always be in the best interests of the patient. So if we can save our patients THOUSANDS of dollars, we will always do that.
Thank you for sharing your story Tara, and you certainly get the last laugh!
Ozone continues to work wonders for our patients and athletes. If you are dealing with a sports related injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone or Stem Cell call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
In this video Dr. Rucker sits down with Tara to talk about her meniscus tear being 100% healed by utilizing Ozone. The MRI Results on 5/25/16 show a meniscus tear. Tara was adamant about avoiding surgery, and was told surgery was her only option. Tara comes to see Dr. Rucker twice for ozone injections and her knee feels great with no pain. MRI results on 8/1/18 confirm the meniscus tear is healed.
Couple of things that should be pointed out:
1. Ozone continues to heal our patients and athletes dealing with a sports related injury.
2. Ozone is NOT our most powerful solution for our patients and athletes dealing with a sports related injury since we can use our Stem Cell Light Package or Premium Stem Cell Package.
There are times we will lean on our Stem Cell Package (i.e. Extent of injury, distance of travel, etc.). But there is no need to charge a patient THOUSANDS of dollars when they can get results by paying HUNDREDS of dollars. We have a WORLD CLASS DOCTOR and Dr. Rucker dictates the protocol that will always be in the best interests of the patient. So if we can save our patients THOUSANDS of dollars, we will always do that.
Thank you for sharing your story Tara, and you certainly get the last laugh!
Ozone continues to work wonders for our patients and athletes. If you are dealing with a sports related injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone or Stem Cell call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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