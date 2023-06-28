In a Bad Biden Economy, Americans Can't Afford Expensive EV's

The Green Agenda of Biden Administration Makes China More Powerful, While US Follows Green Agenda, China Builds More Coal Plants. Americans Don't Agree with Biden's Climate Change Obsession and Electric Vehicles are Too Expensive & Have Limited Range. Unfortunately for Biden, Americans Prefer Gasoline Powered Vehicles. Biden Has Made America Energy Dependent on Foreign Countries. With Our Resources, America Should be Energy Independent!
