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"The Human-Alien Hybrid Question" - SATAN IS SOWING HIS SEED
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1721 views • April 18, 2022
#GENETICS #NEPHILIM #TRANSHUMANISM
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards enhancement of humanity through technology." That is what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering, and at times, dismemberment of the human body to bond it to technology. Transhumanism crosses every one of God's boundaries, making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE FOR WHAT IT WAS. Philosophy is talk, transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back from it. Satan will offer attractive 'solutions' to our biggest fears- aging, physical weakness, sickness, becoming irrelevant, and death. His utopia may seem mesmerizing but the cost is your soul- let humanity become sober when we hear these things.
Let all who hear God in these messages remember these warnings, when these things come out in public it will be almost impossible to hear the Lord over the roar of public and media support for it, so NOW is the time to listen. Shalom.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO- HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
HUMANOIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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"In patience, possess your souls." When you look at Bible language in the light of these prophecies it goes so much deeper than we think. IN PATIENCE (through waiting, through being able to endure the things that'll happen, by not being hasty or broken down by tricks, deception, weariness and the passage of time)- POSSESS YOUR SOULS (DO NOT give up being a human being, for anything. Do not cheaply trade away what only God can give- a soul- for a bowl of soup like Esau did because he was tired.)
In patience, possess your souls. Totally new way to look at it, isn't it. Don't sell your birthright for stew. Shalom.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
TRANSHUMANISM: Defined as "A social and philosophical movement geared towards enhancement of humanity through technology." That is what it SAYS. However, there's nothing "philosophical" about the real-world altering, and at times, dismemberment of the human body to bond it to technology. Transhumanism crosses every one of God's boundaries, making the body UNRECOGNIZABLE FOR WHAT IT WAS. Philosophy is talk, transhumanism is PHYSICAL AND REAL- once it's done there's no going back from it. Satan will offer attractive 'solutions' to our biggest fears- aging, physical weakness, sickness, becoming irrelevant, and death. His utopia may seem mesmerizing but the cost is your soul- let humanity become sober when we hear these things.
Let all who hear God in these messages remember these warnings, when these things come out in public it will be almost impossible to hear the Lord over the roar of public and media support for it, so NOW is the time to listen. Shalom.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-alien-human-hybrid-question-april-17-2022/
RELATED PROPHECIES IN THIS VIDEO- HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/03/ufos-aliens-hiding-in-plain-sight-february-26-2020/
HUMANOIDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
"In patience, possess your souls." When you look at Bible language in the light of these prophecies it goes so much deeper than we think. IN PATIENCE (through waiting, through being able to endure the things that'll happen, by not being hasty or broken down by tricks, deception, weariness and the passage of time)- POSSESS YOUR SOULS (DO NOT give up being a human being, for anything. Do not cheaply trade away what only God can give- a soul- for a bowl of soup like Esau did because he was tired.)
In patience, possess your souls. Totally new way to look at it, isn't it. Don't sell your birthright for stew. Shalom.
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