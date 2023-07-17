Paul Harvey “If I was the Devil”, as it was told in 1965.
67 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Everything going on today, was done on purpose, and it was all by design.
Keywords
paul harveyif i were the devil1965told
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos