BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Physicians against media - There is no dangerous corona pandemic - by Billy Six
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5726 views • March 29, 2020
This video was originally uploaded on YouTube titled as "Mediziner gegen Medien Es gibt keine gefährliche Corona Pandemie - Billy Six" However, it keeps getting taken down by their censors for 'violating policies'.

As far as we can tell, there is nothing in this video that violates any policies on any platform. The only thing we can say perhaps, is that it pokes some big holes in the current narrative surrounding the coronavirus "pandemic." Maybe just a bit too close to the truth? We dont know but the information presented is interesting nonetheless. See for yourself.

What is being reported by mainstream news media and our governments is at odds with the facts on the ground. Our freedom and liberties and being decimated over what is an unwarranted response to a virus that so far hasn't been anywhere as deadly as we are being told.

For additional coverage visit:

https://www.sott.net/
Keywords
healthsciencemedicinereports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Douglas Harrington
Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Garrison Vance
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy