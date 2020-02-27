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Spank Me Tender - "Cantina Band - Star Wars" - LIVE Music Video
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2 views • February 27, 2020
Upbeat jamming funky cover of Cantina Band & Star Wars Theme from Spank Me Tender
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/cantina-band-star-wars
Streaming links: https://levelmusic.lnk.to/VRy2Sg
Troy Reif - guitar/synths
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/cantina-band-star-wars
Streaming links: https://levelmusic.lnk.to/VRy2Sg
Troy Reif - guitar/synths
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