InfoWars - Exclusive - Former Congressman Steve King Begs President Trump to Fight Giant UN Land Grab in America's Heartland - 1-05-2024
Published 14 hours ago

Former Congressman Steve King of https://steveking.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to call on Trump to fight the UN land grab happening in America's heartland in the name of climate change.

'Alex Jones: NWO Wars’ is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam! Join the fun AND support the next stage of the infowar in this politically incorrect one-of-a-kind gaming experience!

climate changeunland grabsteve kingheartlandco2 pipelinehoax infowars

