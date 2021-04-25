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[Apr 24, 2021] LEVEL (2021) | First Flat Earth Documentary
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472 views • April 25, 2021
Support the movie by getting your own copy here:
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
- O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
ᴼⁿᵉ ᵀⁱᵐᵉ ᴰᵒⁿᵃᵗⁱᵒⁿ ᴼᵖᵗⁱᵒⁿˢ
𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
𝐆 𝐏𝐚𝐲: [email protected]
𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODDTV
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩: https://amzn.to/32kaQXF
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
- O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy: https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo: https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrotheology
Tanner Stewart: https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa: https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
ᴼⁿᵉ ᵀⁱᵐᵉ ᴰᵒⁿᵃᵗⁱᵒⁿ ᴼᵖᵗⁱᵒⁿˢ
𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: paypal.me/ODDTV1984
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
𝐙𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞: [email protected]
𝐆 𝐏𝐚𝐲: [email protected]
𝘋𝘐𝘎𝘐𝘛𝘈𝘓 𝘊𝘜𝘙𝘙𝘌𝘕𝘊𝘠:
𝐁𝐓𝐂: 12CsBQy1QvXMaTgyjPC4dD4XahWioWxfZ6
𝐄𝐓𝐇: 0x04d460adbf1a9482a8d47d265b3ee58c514132c2
𝐋𝐓𝐂: LaAJk1C3bQjDbKZe8VuZtmJMSMMgJaKHGr
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________
𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODDTV
𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬:
https://amzn.to/31gXpIQ - Never Sleep Again 1 (2017)
https://amzn.to/3gnMbXk - Never Sleep Again 2 (2019)
𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX
𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩: https://amzn.to/32kaQXF
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg
𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh
𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP
𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK
𝐃.𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3878TBS
𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐮𝐓𝐮𝐛𝐞: https://bit.ly/3bdidWB
𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1
𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV
© 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 𝓟𝓻𝓸𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓪 / 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓓𝓸𝓼𝓮 𝓓𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓽𝓱º𝓐º𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷
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