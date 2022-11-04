【 G -Times NEWS】Alberta Human Rights Law Will Protect Rights of Unvaccinated

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https://gnews.org/articles/506241
Summary：According to a True North report on October 29th, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is planning to pay back wages to employees of the provincial government and its agencies who were previously fired for not being vaccinated against the COVID-19