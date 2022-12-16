China and Arab States To Advance Cooperation in Economy, Security and Energy

https://gnews.org/articles/585687
摘要：12/11/2022 CGTN: During the first China-Arab States Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to advance cooperation on economy, security and energy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Friday. Hailing the Summit as a milestone in the history of China-Arab relations, President Xi said in his keynote speech that the friendship has nurtured the spirit of \"solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and mutual learning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.