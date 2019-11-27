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MAKING SCRAPPY TAGS - Come join me!
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9 views • November 27, 2019
Hi everyone! I have been trying to use up some of my fabric scraps, so I though I'd make some 'Scrappy Tags'. Thought I would share with some that I've already made and show you how I made them. Thanks for watching!!
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Mentioned in this video
Bonny and Clive
Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dSoH_YLTKNuxPflQDGnqw/videos
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Mentioned in this video
Bonny and Clive
Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dSoH_YLTKNuxPflQDGnqw/videos
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