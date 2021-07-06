© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Cyber Polygon"- the next s(t)imulated panic
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • July 06, 2021
Currently, the World Economic Forum announces the so-called "Cyber Polygon Event" for July 9, 2021. In this exercise, an attack by Russian hackers on the Internet is to be simulated, causing the global supply chains to collapse. According to journalist James Corbett, "Cyber Polygon" is a deception exercise that serves only to prepare people for externally controlled digital dependency. Find out how he arrives at this assessment in the following broadcast.
✓ www.kla.tv/19179
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19179
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.