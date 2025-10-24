From Military Service to Survivalist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video demonstrates how survival skills acquired through military service can be applied to daily life. You will see 12 practical prepper habits, grouped into clear categories: mindset and planning, gear and maintenance, movement and security, and communication and coordination. They are straightforward, tested, and easily adaptable for any home or budget.