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Pulmonary Nurse Speaks Out About How Hospital Policies Kill Patients Sep. 22, 2021
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290 views • October 03, 2021
Albert Spence is a pulmonary nurse with over 30 years of experience. He recently spoke before the South Carolina Medical Affairs Committee about his experience working during the pandemic and his concerns over his hospital’s COVID policy.
Saying at one point that he was just doing what he was told, Spence goes into detail about the red flags of various COVID-19 treatment policies, including the PCR test.
Saying at one point that he was just doing what he was told, Spence goes into detail about the red flags of various COVID-19 treatment policies, including the PCR test.
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