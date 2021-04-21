© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reiner Fuellmich Interview April 2021 (ss titres francais)
Follow
4
Share
Report
155 views • April 21, 2021
German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich participated in an interview conducted by Stéphane Blais, president of the Foundation for the Defense of the People's Rights and Freedoms, accompanied by attorney Dominic Desjarlais.
Topic: lawsuits against world governments, for crimes against humanity.
Progress is being made and many lies are being unveiled...
The German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich (1958) has had a long career in which he has conducted controversial lawsuits against Volkswagen, for example. A respectable number of books and research reports are to his name. Fuellmich has focused on investigating the facts surrounding the corona crisis from April 2020. Together with a team of specialists, he has had a large number of investigations that have brought him to the point where he can determine that he and his team have evidence of the true facts.
Fuellmich calls the events of the past year the worst crime ever committed against humanity. It is not about a virus, nor is it about health. The point is to take everything away from us, making us totally dependent on what he calls the “Davos clique.” They want to reduce the world’s population and have complete control over the remaining humanity.
All measures, all methods, that are used do not rest on a solid scientific basis. Fuellmich speaks in this regard about the Corman-Drosten paper, which forms the basis for WHO policy. Scientifically speaking, the PCR test protocol is also a mess. The test is designed in such a way that it generates as many positive outcomes as possible. The sole goal is to make vaccination readiness as high as possible. That vaccine is not a vaccine, but an instrument to induce genetic changes.
The cleaning process that will inevitably come could take years. On the positive side, however, we are approaching the tipping point at which the Davos cabal will have to answer to humanity. A major reason for this is that they pile up one mistake after another, causing even the most loyal of people to question.
To contact Dr Reiner Fuellmich: [email protected], or you can contact him via his contact page on his website: https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/ (in German). He does get hundreds of emails per day, which are all read and says he responds to those of importance.
Source: Foundation for the Defense of the People's Rights and Freedoms - https://fddlp.org/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Topic: lawsuits against world governments, for crimes against humanity.
Progress is being made and many lies are being unveiled...
The German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich (1958) has had a long career in which he has conducted controversial lawsuits against Volkswagen, for example. A respectable number of books and research reports are to his name. Fuellmich has focused on investigating the facts surrounding the corona crisis from April 2020. Together with a team of specialists, he has had a large number of investigations that have brought him to the point where he can determine that he and his team have evidence of the true facts.
Fuellmich calls the events of the past year the worst crime ever committed against humanity. It is not about a virus, nor is it about health. The point is to take everything away from us, making us totally dependent on what he calls the “Davos clique.” They want to reduce the world’s population and have complete control over the remaining humanity.
All measures, all methods, that are used do not rest on a solid scientific basis. Fuellmich speaks in this regard about the Corman-Drosten paper, which forms the basis for WHO policy. Scientifically speaking, the PCR test protocol is also a mess. The test is designed in such a way that it generates as many positive outcomes as possible. The sole goal is to make vaccination readiness as high as possible. That vaccine is not a vaccine, but an instrument to induce genetic changes.
The cleaning process that will inevitably come could take years. On the positive side, however, we are approaching the tipping point at which the Davos cabal will have to answer to humanity. A major reason for this is that they pile up one mistake after another, causing even the most loyal of people to question.
To contact Dr Reiner Fuellmich: [email protected], or you can contact him via his contact page on his website: https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/ (in German). He does get hundreds of emails per day, which are all read and says he responds to those of importance.
Source: Foundation for the Defense of the People's Rights and Freedoms - https://fddlp.org/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.