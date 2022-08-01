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YES...Helicopters can FLY ON MARS....!
MAGA
MAGA
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332 views • August 01, 2022

Helicopters can and do FLY ON MARS....!

Here is why....

1) Mars only has 38% of earth gravity.

2) The first HELICOPTER on Mars only weighs 1.8 KG  (About the same as six quarters)

3) The first HELICOPTER on Mars has very long blades

4) The first HELICOPTER on Mars has a double blade configuration to increase lift

5) The blades spin at 2,200 RPM.  Much faster than any on earth

6) Solar panels are used to recharge batteries all day for a 90 second flight.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.

This video is under Fair Use:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976;  Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.  Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners.  No copyright infringement intended.

I do not own this content.  All credits go to its rightful owner.

Please share the information contained within this video.  Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one.  Always work within the law.




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