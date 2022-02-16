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Canadian Truckers WInning the Fight
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60 views • February 16, 2022
Tonights show is an update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy, and what to expect here as our own truckers Start their own Freedom Covoy.
Please Check out our patriot gear a freedomrallies.net click on shop at the top of the page. You can order on line but to save on shipping of multiple items call your order in for a big discount on shipping. (^06) 493-9586.
Tonights show is an update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy, and what to expect here as our own truckers Start their own Freedom Covoy.
You are invited to join us while we tape our shows and take part in the discussion if you like.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday, Wednesday & Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
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Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
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Where to find American Patriot News on video.
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(We are currently having trouble loading on to BitChute.) You might want to check out one of the other platforms for missed episodes,)
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Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
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Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Please Check out our patriot gear a freedomrallies.net click on shop at the top of the page. You can order on line but to save on shipping of multiple items call your order in for a big discount on shipping. (^06) 493-9586.
Tonights show is an update on the Canadian Freedom Convoy, and what to expect here as our own truckers Start their own Freedom Covoy.
You are invited to join us while we tape our shows and take part in the discussion if you like.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday, Wednesday & Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
(We are currently having trouble loading on to BitChute.) You might want to check out one of the other platforms for missed episodes,)
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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