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The British Mercenary Andrew, Was one of those who were Sent to 'Bucha' after the Withdrawal of Russian Troops from the City.- 051722
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71 views • May 17, 2022
The British mercenary Andrew came to fight on the side of Ukraine, but soon laid down his arms and surrendered.
He was one of those who were sent to Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city.
According to him, there were no “mountains of corpses” about which all Western and Ukrainian media were trumpeting, and local residents did not talk about any battles:
“It was exactly around April 3-5 - a few days after the Russians left. Personally, I have not seen any corpses, nothing like that. Everything looked untouched."
He was one of those who were sent to Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the city.
According to him, there were no “mountains of corpses” about which all Western and Ukrainian media were trumpeting, and local residents did not talk about any battles:
“It was exactly around April 3-5 - a few days after the Russians left. Personally, I have not seen any corpses, nothing like that. Everything looked untouched."
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