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Chinese invasion of Canada PT 1
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156 views • September 17, 2020
Source material:
Operation Sidewinder: The Chinese Invasion of Canada
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/08/26/operation-sidewinder-the-chinese-invasion-of-canada/?fbclid=IwAR2h5ZoOGS-eb7DLzFgI6yodqr_AgCnPfSN8ofWHWXWB2nOtGZ9tKuhNy2k
September is Mefloquine awareness month. Military are forced to take the anti malaria drug Mefloquine even though its known to have terrible and dangerous side effects. The USA is working on a program to help vets suffering from this drug but yet Canada is not!
Lets support our veterans and support them in this awareness campaign :)
There are some rallies being held if you wish to go
September 19th/2020
Edmonton Rally Will be at 11:45 AM
Churchill Square
Kingston will be at 1 PM at the Kingston City Hall
The Mefloquine awareness challenge from "We got your six" on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/WeGotYourSixProgram/videos/vb.108652940708050/308149160476236/?type=2&;theater
http://veteranvoice.info/vvi/webpages/4selfhelp_mefloquine.html
https://www.facebook.com/mefloquineCAN/
Operation Sidewinder: The Chinese Invasion of Canada
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/08/26/operation-sidewinder-the-chinese-invasion-of-canada/?fbclid=IwAR2h5ZoOGS-eb7DLzFgI6yodqr_AgCnPfSN8ofWHWXWB2nOtGZ9tKuhNy2k
September is Mefloquine awareness month. Military are forced to take the anti malaria drug Mefloquine even though its known to have terrible and dangerous side effects. The USA is working on a program to help vets suffering from this drug but yet Canada is not!
Lets support our veterans and support them in this awareness campaign :)
There are some rallies being held if you wish to go
September 19th/2020
Edmonton Rally Will be at 11:45 AM
Churchill Square
Kingston will be at 1 PM at the Kingston City Hall
The Mefloquine awareness challenge from "We got your six" on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/WeGotYourSixProgram/videos/vb.108652940708050/308149160476236/?type=2&;theater
http://veteranvoice.info/vvi/webpages/4selfhelp_mefloquine.html
https://www.facebook.com/mefloquineCAN/
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