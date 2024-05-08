Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 Dr Peter McCullough: FDA admits it intentionally deceived Americans on Ivermectin
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
210 views
Published 21 hours ago

🚨  FDA admits it intentionally deceived Americans on Ivermectin The FDA ignored 100+ studies and worked to dissuade doctors, pharmacists, and patients. FDA malfeasance: Untold lives lost because access withheld.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponplandemicivermectinexcess deathsmrna gene therapydr mcculloughvax injuriesfda lied

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket