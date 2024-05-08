🚨 Dr Peter McCullough: FDA admits it intentionally deceived Americans on Ivermectin

🚨 FDA admits it intentionally deceived Americans on Ivermectin The FDA ignored 100+ studies and worked to dissuade doctors, pharmacists, and patients. FDA malfeasance: Untold lives lost because access withheld.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.