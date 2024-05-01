Create New Account
LOOKS LIKE SOMEONE MESSED WITH ₪ THE ZOHAN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
78 views
Published Yesterday

Zionist hitting someone over the head with a wooden board and then punching and kicking another and breaking someones hand!


WHO IS HE?!?


Source: https://x.com/Resist_05/status/1785783620189495447


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/1feofh


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/you-dont-mess-with-the-zohan-zohan-adam-sandler-flying-kick-ouch-gif-12558020


https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1712402483115614498.html


Oh - here's PROOF Daddy Soros paid for the (((protests))):


https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1785333405980164185

Keywords
multi pronged attackcollege protestsmuai thaizohandaddy soros

