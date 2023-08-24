Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What You NEED to Know Before Taking LUGOL'S IODINE!
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
231 Subscribers
60 views
Published 13 hours ago
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE!  - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html

What You NEED to Know Before Taking LUGOL'S IODINE!

Many people say it’s unsafe to ingest Lugols Iodine, an Iodine mineral based supplement, because "apparently" many people have damaged their health with it.

But the reality is before you even start ingesting Lugols Iodine there are some essential things you need to be aware of, so when you use it with yourself, it will be safe for you to ingest, and it will not damage you. Instead, it will provide many health, healing, and detox benefits.

If you want to learn everything I have to share with you, watch this video, "What You NEED to Know Before Taking LUGOL'S IODINE!" from start to FINISH!

Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS

The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY

The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz

The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/
Keywords
iodinelugols iodinesun fruit daniodine detoxiodine salt loading protocollugols iodine solutionlugols iodine detoxdo you need lugols iodineiodine bromide detoxiodine detox symptomswhat you need to know before taking lugols iodinedo you need to take lugols iodinemistakes people make when taking is lugols iodine harmfulis iodine bromide detox symptomshow to safely ingest lugols iodinelugols iodine damaging

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket