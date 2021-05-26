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Help Me Understand how to Speak to a Leftist About Israeli / Palestinian Conflict- PLEASE
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30 views • May 26, 2021
How does one speak to a leftist about the Israeli/ Palestinian conflict. It seems that those on the left hate Israel so much, that they don't recognize their right to defend themselves from terrorist attacks launched by Hamas from the Gaza strip.
The moment you pose a question contradicting their virtue signaling, your morality gets questioned instantly.
And Israel is not an apartheid state, as is Arab citizens have full voting rights, and comprise much of the professional class, and happy even served on the Supreme Court of Israel.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#antisemitism #israel #palestine
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The moment you pose a question contradicting their virtue signaling, your morality gets questioned instantly.
And Israel is not an apartheid state, as is Arab citizens have full voting rights, and comprise much of the professional class, and happy even served on the Supreme Court of Israel.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#antisemitism #israel #palestine
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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