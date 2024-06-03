Massive Fire at Illinois Farm Wipes Out Millions of Chickens! Expect Prices to Rise!

- A fire that broke out on an Illinois farm resulted in the death of millions of chickens, according to local officials.





The fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Wabash Valley Produce facility in Farina.





The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents released footage showing crews battling the fire. It took dozens of firefighters from more than two dozen departments to help put out the blaze. #breaking #news #chicken #fire





Learn More:

https://www.fox29.com/news/millions-chickens-killed-after-fire-breaks-out-illinois-farm









Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



