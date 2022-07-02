Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals More Mysteries of Light Being Existence

VA #84 Creator Reveals More Mysteries of Light Being Existence





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What is heaven and where is it? What do people in the light look like? Why do we need to incarnate as humans and leave a life of bliss as light beings? Where did Creator come from? Is there a God above Creator? What is it like in the light? Do we work, have hobbies, date, have relationships and marriages? Is there sex in heaven? Creator explains similarities and differences between life on Earth and being in the light, and shares more about the divine plan for us—a majestic, exciting, and endless journey of discovery and expansion in partnership with Creator. Join us!

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