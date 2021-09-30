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Wappies Rogier en Olof in Maastricht!
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20 views • September 30, 2021
Hier zijn we getuige van de meest treurige demonstratie ooit!
Wappies Olof van Doorn en zijn maatje Rogier Hop zijn in Maastricht met een roeptoeter.
Wat een klucht, wat een kansloos duo maar wel fijn voor de gebakkies dat ze ook eens een dagje buiten zijn.
Wappies Olof van Doorn en zijn maatje Rogier Hop zijn in Maastricht met een roeptoeter.
Wat een klucht, wat een kansloos duo maar wel fijn voor de gebakkies dat ze ook eens een dagje buiten zijn.
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