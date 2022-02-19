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LAWYER, ANNA De BUISSERET: SERVES URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE COVID JAB
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360 views • February 19, 2022
LAWYER, ANNA De BUISSERET: SERVES URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE COVID JAB
https://rumble.com/vvby9d-lawyer-anna-de-buisseret-serves-urgent-public-notice-criminal-investigation.html
SOURCE
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-2-Bournemouth:1?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4
Anna De Buisseret gives an update on what's happening with the legal case being brought against the perpetrators of this global tyranny. She continues her statement by emphasising that testing, masking and injecting children who cannot legally consent to such procedures is selfish, harmful and abusive - and adults have to wake up to what they are doing.
Anna's first speech from the morning: https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-1-Bournemouth
5th Feb 2022, Bournemouth, UK.
Revisit the livestream: https://rumble.com/vu84ve-live-bournemouth-freedom-rally-and-outreach-l-dorset-england-05.02.22.html
https://ResistanceGB.org
=============================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Testing, Masking, Injecting Children, is Selfish Harmful and Abusive
https://rumble.com/vvby9d-lawyer-anna-de-buisseret-serves-urgent-public-notice-criminal-investigation.html
SOURCE
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-2-Bournemouth:1?r=8oH4qisJjWUhqCWZcX4RJcMitk8Wcye4
Anna De Buisseret gives an update on what's happening with the legal case being brought against the perpetrators of this global tyranny. She continues her statement by emphasising that testing, masking and injecting children who cannot legally consent to such procedures is selfish, harmful and abusive - and adults have to wake up to what they are doing.
Anna's first speech from the morning: https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-1-Bournemouth
5th Feb 2022, Bournemouth, UK.
Revisit the livestream: https://rumble.com/vu84ve-live-bournemouth-freedom-rally-and-outreach-l-dorset-england-05.02.22.html
https://ResistanceGB.org
=============================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Testing, Masking, Injecting Children, is Selfish Harmful and Abusive
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