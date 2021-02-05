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Stars are NOT what you think they are! Expectation vs Reality
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542 views • February 05, 2021
Louie Giglio compilation video with How Great Is Our God and REAL footage of what stars look like, not the NASA photoshop jobs. Just reposting this awesome video that is hard to find elsewhere. Wish I knew who put it together, but can't track that down anymore. Let me know if you have more info on this one. ENJOY!
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