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September 22 2021 WTT with Lady Rose | Guest Christopher James
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311 views • September 23, 2021
Christopher James' first french interview with Walk The Talk - Lady Rose
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
The world must go to www.awarriorcalls.com for the truth and solution!
**DOWNLOAD pdfs and videos re evidence exposing covid lie: www.bit.ly/awcevidence
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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