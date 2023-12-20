Trump's lawyer Alina Habba at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, AZ

BREITBART | Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba spoke to Alana Mastrangelo at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday about the "dangerous" precedent that the Left's political prosecution of former President Trump has wrought for America. #amfest2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.