Criminal CIA exposed

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes the CIA for crimes committed on U.S. soil against millions of Americans involving bioweapons, secret experiments, Operation Paperclip, MK Ultra mind control, Anthrax attack on U.S. Capitol and the Milgram experiment.

In a separate interview Jim Caviezel confirms that the CIA operates the world's biggest pedophile ring involving the trafficking of millions of innocent children.

Operation Paperclip was a secret United States intelligence program in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from the former Nazi Germany to the U.S. for government employment after the end of World War II. Many of these personnel were former members and some were former leaders of the Nazi Party.

MK Ultra was a top secret CIA project in which the agency conducted hundreds of clandestine experiments, sometimes on unwitting U.S. citizens to assess the potential use of LSD and other drugs for mind control, information gathering and psychological torture. The secret program didn’t become public until 1975 during a congressional investigation into widespread illegal CIA activities within the United States and around the world. It is still being used today.

The Milgram Experiment was an obedience to authority figure experiment in which a series of social psychology experiments were conducted by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram. They measured the willingness of study participants. Forty men in the age range of 20 to 50 from a diverse range of occupations with varying levels of education to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts conflicting with their personal conscience. Participants were led to believe that they were assisting an unrelated experiment in which they had to administer electric shocks to a "learner." These fake electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real. The experiment found unexpectedly that a very high proportion of subjects would fully obey the instructions with every participant going up to 300 volts and 65% going up to the full 450 volts which would kill the participants.

The CIA is the tool used by the Committee of 300 to accomplish their will upon humanity. The fight Joseph Kennedy started 60 years ago when he recommended the disbanding of the CIA. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated because he exposed the CIA and the Committee of 300 for its corruption and murder. He wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter them to the winds.

https://rumble.com/v4rytel-omg-robert-f-kennedy-jr-shocking-truth-about-the-cia-2023.html

https://rumble.com/v4rvva6-presidential-candidate-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-exposes-the-cia-for-crimes-com.html